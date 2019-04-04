Filed Under:Florida House, Local TV, Miami News, Self-Driving Cars

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – A bill going to the floor of Florida’s House would allow self-driving vehicles to operate in the state without a human backup driver.

The House State Affairs Committee overwhelmingly approved the bill Thursday. Republican sponsor Rep. Jason Fischer said he wants Florida to be ahead of other states in allowing the vehicles on state highways as the technology continues to develop.

The bill paves the way for companies like Uber and Lyft to deploy fleets of the cars without a driver.

And if a person is behind the wheel of a self-driving car, he or she would be exempt from laws banning texting or watching television while driving if the automated driving system is engaged.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s