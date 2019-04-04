



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Broward circuit court judge has dismissed former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel’s lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis.

On January 11th, Israel was suspended by DeSantis is Executive Order in which the governor cited neglect of duty and incompetence.

When DeSantis suspended Israel, he said Israel displayed poor leadership and failed to keep families and children safe before and during the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

Before the shooting, Israel had changed his department’s policy to say deputies “may” confront shooters, instead of “shall.” Critics say that gave eight deputies an excuse for not confronting the gunman during the shooting.

At the end of January, Israel requested a formal review of his suspension by the state’s Senate. The hearing was scheduled to take place in April.

On March 7th, Israel filed a motion which claimed DeSantis exceeded his constitutional authority when he suspended him. Israel’s motion said DeSantis failed to “demonstrate sufficient jurisdictional grounds for the suspension.”

Israel argues in the lawsuit that DeSantis “engineered a political power play that interferes with the right of the public to determine their elected official,” and says the governor failed to prove that Israel acted incompletely or neglected his duties.

In the lawsuit, Israel said DeSantis did “not identify or describe any mandatory duty neglected or incompetently fulfilled by Sheriff Israel” and therefore the executive order “is an invalid exercise of authority. Sheriff Israel is entitled to reinstatement as Broward County Sheriff.”

A week later, DeSantis filed a motion to dismiss Israel’s suit. In his motion, DeSantis maintained that as long as acts with the jurisdictional limits set for the state’s Constitution, the suspension may not be reviewed by the courts.