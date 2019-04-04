WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Car Accident, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Springs, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue, Parking Garage

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An incident inside a Miami Springs parking garage has caused a car nearly crash out the side of an upper level.

The car instead was seen dangling off the side of the structure, almost completely outside of the parking garage.

Police say the driver of that car was inside the vehicle but eventually she was pulled out by authorities.

The garage is located at 700 South Royal Poinciana Boulevard.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says they are responding but don’t have any additional updates yet.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s