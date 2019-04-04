MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An incident inside a Miami Springs parking garage has caused a car nearly crash out the side of an upper level.

The car instead was seen dangling off the side of the structure, almost completely outside of the parking garage.

Police say the driver of that car was inside the vehicle but eventually she was pulled out by authorities.

The garage is located at 700 South Royal Poinciana Boulevard.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says they are responding but don’t have any additional updates yet.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.