FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a brazen package thief.

Surveillance video from a doorbell camera shows a woman stealing a package from the doorstep of a home near SW 6th Avenue and 12th Street. in the video, the woman spends several minutes on the front porch before picking up the package, putting it in a shopping bag, and walking away.

The theft took place on December 16th.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call the police at (954) 431-2200.