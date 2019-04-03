MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With all that love Dwyane Wade is getting on his One Last Dance tour, you would swear he hasn’t played a road game yet.

From New York to Dallas to California and everywhere in between, hundreds if not thousands of fans show up early and stay late for a glimpse of number 3 before he’s officially gone in a flash.

Those fans are traveling from far and wide, something CBS4’s Mike Cugno learned while on the road earlier this year in Chicago.

Each fan was hoping for their own special memory, whether it’s a selfie, an autograph, or just a simple high five.

Overwhelming? Maybe. Deserved? Definitely.

“The whole One Last Dance tour has been bizarre,” said Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union. “Bizarre because I’m just so used to him always playing and either getting ready for a season, in a season, relaxing from a season and knowing that this is it, it’s really just bitter sweet.”

It’s a sentiment shared by Wade’s sister, who helped raise the future Hall of Famer.

“It’s given me chills,” said Tragil Wade. “We’re excited. We’re happy. We’re happy about the game he’s played the last 15-16 years. We’re proud of who [he is], not only the man off the court but also on the court.”

Watch: Mike Cugno’s Full Courtside Interview With Gabrielle Union

While its obviously an emotional situation for Wade and his family, there are some fans who have been left in tears after seeing him for perhaps the last time as an NBA player.

The impact Wade has made on the NBA community has turned into a generational phenomenon.

It’s not just the fans who are star struck.

Wade’s postgame ritual of swapping jerseys with opponents has been a staple of each broadcast.

No one rolled out the red carpet and made Wade feel like a legend like his alma mater, Marquette University.

Dwyane Wade Day had the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee bursting at the seams.

The Golden Eagles honored Wade with tribute videos commemorating a Final Four run, messages from Marquette legends and a letterman jacket delivered by some surprise guests; his kids.

“Yea, that was dope. I definitely didn’t expect it,” Wade said. “I know they had a game last night so they got me on that one.”

After seeing what one Wade could accomplish, Marquette started recruiting even the smallest members of his family.

Is all of this a little much? No way. Those who know him best say there’s no better way for him to go out.

“I know Marquette was trying to figure out some surprises and figure out how to get some emotion out of him,” said former Marquette teammate and NBA peer Steve Novak. “And having the kiddos show up is one way to do it.”

Each arena has come with something special, from videos to gifts and tons of respect.

Buildings that were once hostile territory have turned in unforgettable stops on Wade’s farewell tour.