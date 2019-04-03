



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The search is on for a man who went out of his way to run over a pedestrian at Publix in Oakland Park.

It happened February 2rd, around 8 p.m., in the store’s parking lot at 950 E Commercial Boulevard.

Security video shows the driver of a car resembling a Kia Soul stops in the nearly empty lot to allow a pedestrian to walk in front of his car. Just as the person finishes crossing in front of the car, the driver inexplicably accelerates and turns in the direction of the person.

The pedestrian was hit and suffered a broken leg. The driver fled south on North Dixie Highway.

The security video from inside the Publix store shows the driver as he entered the store minutes before the attack. He is a heavyset male with a fair complexion, short brown hair, and a close-cut brown beard. He wore a red baseball cap, a red T-shirt, khaki shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information can contact BSO Det. Mirelle Palushaj at (954) 321-4226. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.