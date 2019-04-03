  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) – A man who police say shot and killed a woman at an apartment complex was shot, killed arriving officers.

Just after 7 a.m., Boynton Beach police received a call about shots fired at the Manatee Bay apartments on N Federal Highway.

Department spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said the man and woman were involved in a dispute and he shot her when she tried to flee.

The man was still shooting when officers arrived on the scene. Officers shot and killed the man.

Boynton Beach police are investigating the woman’s murder and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting, which is in accordance with department policy.

