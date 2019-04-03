MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Medley police detectives have arrested two men accused of scamming $16,200 from an elderly man.

Detectives say New Jersey residents Marcos Alamonte Mejia, 23, and Anyulia Recio Carmona, 28, were arrested after receiving a complaint from an elderly and disabled Louisiana resident who said he was asked for cash during a “relative in trouble” call.

The victim said he received a telephone call on March 21, from someone who identified himself as a Coral Gables defense attorney. This person told him that his nephew had been arrested in Miami-Dade and was in immediate need of financial help, according to the arrest report.

The alleged attorney said he had been assigned to represent the victim’s nephew in a newly filed criminal case and that they would require $10,000 to have the nephew released from jail on bond, according to authorities.

Additionally, a second request was made for $6,200, according to legal documents.

Police say that in most of these situations “when the first payment is made so easily, alleged perpetrators often move quickly to see if more money can be obtained.”

The victim contacted police after the second payment was sent and after finding out his nephew was not in Florida, police said.

Medley police said they were able to intercept the package with the money which led them to the two suspects.

“I am proud to have my prosecutor work so closely with the Medley Police Department to interrupt these alleged fraudsters,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

“Far too often, our elderly citizens are targeted in such telephone rip-offs. The Medley Police Department moved quickly to grab these guys and save a well-intentioned victim from such alleged con-men.”

Police are warning the elderly to be aware of these types of scams and to always double check with other family members and to never send cash if they get these types of calls.

The suspects, in this case, are charged with two counts of organized fraud and two counts of attempted fraudulent use of identification, which are third-degree felonies.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Leyva at 786-224-9517 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.