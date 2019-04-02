CARACAS (CBSMiami/CNN) – The Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice has called on the National Constituent Assembly to strip the opposition leader Juan Guaidó of his parliamentary immunity.

The courts chief justice said Guaidó is under contempt for leaving the country on January 29, 2019 while under an international travel ban. He was also accused of inciting violence linked to street protests.

Under the Venezuelan constitution, members of parliament are given parliamentary immunity against arrests.

At a rally Monday afternoon, Guaidó denounced the high court’s request.

“Let’s remember, this is persecution. This is a dictatorship. What does it mean? What you’ve seen. Political assassinations, persecution, arrests, kidnappings, persecution of the press, but none of this means more than our country’s freedom. We’ll keep moving forward,” he told the crowd of supporters.

Last month, Venezuela’s Attorney General announced he is putting Guaidó under investigation but could not arrest the leader because of his immunity.

Guaidó has been a member of parliament since 2015.

