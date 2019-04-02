PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A safety alert is going out to families in Pembroke Pines, especially those with young children and pets.

A coyote was recently spotted in the area of Northwest 15th Court and Northwest 83rd Way.

Pet owners should use caution when letting their pets out without a leash.

They are advised to not attempt feeding or approach a coyote.

Officials say to simply leave them alone.

Any residents with questions or concerns can contact the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC says they are happy to discuss coyotes with any residents.

Additionally, FWC points out that coyotes are in every single Florida county and they can usually be found in wooded areas and neighborhoods.

They go where the food generally is, which for a coyote is generally rodents, mice, garbage, bird feed and pet food left outdoors.