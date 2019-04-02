



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The parent company of several popular restaurants including Buca di Peppo and Planet Hollywood confirms there was a ten-month security breach and more than two million credit card numbers were stolen and being sold online.

Earl Enterprises says that the breach took place between May 23rd, 2018 and March 18th, 2019. They said they were contacted in February by security researchers about the breach at individual restaurant locations of Buca di Beppo, Earl of Sandwich, Planet Hollywood, Chicken Guy!, Mixology, and Tequila Taqueria outlets.

Since the dates vary by location, the company has launched a website for customers to check a location they had visited to see if it was one of the ones impacted.

The company believes “unauthorize individuals installed malicious software on some point-of-sale systems at a certain number of restaurants.”

The hacked credit or debit card number, the cardholder’s name, and expiration date were then advertised in an online forum where large batches of stolen credit card information are bought and sold.

Online order paid for by third-party applications were not affected.

The company said they are taking additional security measures to help prevent something like this from happening in the future.