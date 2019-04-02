MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A woman who lost her daughter and granddaughter in a horrific machete attack Saturday night in Miami Gardens is speaking out for the first time as CBS4 is learning new details about this case.

Norena Branch spoke with CBS4’s Peter D’Oench about the loss of her 48-year-old daughter Lorrice Harris and 10-year-old granddaughter Skyla Chambers.

Her 29-year-old granddaughter, Shanalee Chambers, was also wounded in the attack and has been recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Miami Gardens police continue their search for Skyla’s father 57-year-old Noel Chambers.

Chambers is also known by the nickname “Massive.”

Chambers was born in Jamaica and police said they had taken measures to ensure that he would not be able to legally flee to that country,

“Shanalee is a strong girl and she has God on her side,” said Branch. “She should have been dead after this attack and she was the one who alerted us.”

Ashley Anderson, who lost her sister and mother in the attack, said Shanalee Chambers “is fine and is doing better. She is looking forward to getting her strength back. She was struck on the side and back of her neck.”

Branch said “I can’t believe what has happened and one way I am staying strong is right now I can’t believe they are gone. You tell me what sort of man who do this to a child like this. He is not human. They need to get him off the street. People need to come forward. It is so important. My husband is scared and these kids knew this man from the streets of Jamaica. He is a dangerous guy.”

Ernie Saunders who lost his mother in the attack said of the suspect, “He’s going to do the same thing again perhaps to another family so we need to get him off the street.”

Anderson said, “My mom was the kindest sweetest person. She carried no grudges and she was the hardest working person every single day. People just need to help us find him. They can remain anonymous. His name is Noel Chambers but a lot of people know him as Massive.”

Anderson said “We just need to see the family of Noel Chambers to step up. We want to hear from his mother Lucy and sister Joy and brother Owen. They need to talk to us and get him off the street. I feel like his family is hiding him and if not they should still come forward and talk to us. He’s on the street on foot and may be going in to abandoned buildings. We have to take him off the street.”

Authorities warn that hiding a fugitive can lead to charge of accessory after the fact and in the case of a murder, it can lead to a substantial prison term if you’re convicted of that charge.

The victims’ loved ones believe that Chambers is dangerous and fled on foot because he has no car. They say he attacked his family after an argument about their pending divorce. They say his wife had asked for a divorce.

Police continue to search for him. They scoured an abandoned building Monday night near the Golden Glades Interchange but did not find him.

If you can help Miami Gardens Police with this case, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward of up to $3,000.