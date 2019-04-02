



— A 13-year-old boy from Nevada is gaining national attention for an extraordinary act of kindness during a challenging time for his family.

Krystal Preston, her three kids and three dogs were starting life over in Fernley, some 30 miles east of Reno. Unfortunately, they could not afford personal transportation.

“At my low point, here comes my son,” Preston told KOLO.

Preston’s son, William, makes a little extra money doing yard and house work for people in his community.

“I saw people on YouTube and they get their mom a car and then just like surprise their mom with a car,” he said. ” And then I wanted to do it.”

William turned to Facebook and found a woman selling a 1999 white Chevrolet Metro.

“It was really cheap so I asked her if I could trade it for my Xbox or earn it, and at first she said no, and then she thought about it, and then she said yes,” William said.

After negotiating a deal, William went home to give his mom the good news.

“Mom, I got you a car and then she’s like, ‘no you didn’t'” William said.

William and Krystal walked outside their home where the woman selling the car was waiting for them. She drove them to her house where the car was parked.

“I lost it, I bawled so bad, I was just like, there’s no way,” Krystal said. “I can’t even express it, like there are no words that I can express of my gratitude and how proud I am.”

Krystal posted the story on her Facebook page, where the story gained national attention.

“I am so proud of my son. He is such a good kid,” she wrote. “He may have his days but OMG what 13 year old kid do you know that buys his mom a car… William I love you son and thank you. You have such a big heart and I love you.”