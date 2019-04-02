



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You’re hired!

Representatives from more than two dozen top companies will be looking to fill more than 750 positions Wednesday, April, 3rd, at a major job fair in Miami Lakes.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Don Shula Hotel 6842 Main Street.

Companies looking to hire include Albion Staffing, Atlantis University, Cox Media, Doubletree, Jiffy Lube, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Papa Johns, Seminole Police Department, the U.S. Army, and Verizon.

Click Here to see the companies and the positions they are seeking to fill.

If you plan to go, visit jobnewsusa.com before the event and pre-register. On the website, you will be able to view the event directory so you can see who’s hiring and what jobs are available.

Get a game plan and research companies of interest from the directory. Develop tailored resumes for the companies you want to apply with.

It also helps if you have a clear career focus. Be prepared with an answer to one of the first questions each recruiter is going to ask you: “So, why are you here?”. Also, prepare and practice responses to typical interview questions. “Tell me what you know about our organization” and “Why do you want to work here?”

It’s also helpful if you sketch out a few questions to ask each recruiter.

Perhaps most importantly, dress professionally. Think clean-cut, well-fitting, conservative to make a good first and lasting impression. Wait patiently in line for your chance to chat with the recruiter and make sure you ask for their contact information before leaving.