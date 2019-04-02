MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — An endangered Florida panther was struck and killed by a vehicle in Hendry County near LaBelle.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of a 4-year-old male panther were found Saturday.

It’s the sixth fatal collision this year, out of eight total panther deaths.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. There are currently only 120 to 230 Florida panthers left in the wild.