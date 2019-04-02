  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man who decided to plead guilty to sending pipe bombs to members of the media and critics of President Trump may be having a change of heart.

Cesar Sayoc wrote a letter to the federal judge overseeing his case.

Sayoc now claims he was misunderstood and that he never intended to harm anyone.

He says he only wanted to intimidate, or scare people.

The judge and attorneys on both sides are now trying to figure out if the letter will affect Sayoc’s guilty plea.

He is currently facing the possibility of life in prison.

