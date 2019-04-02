



MIAMI (Hoodline) – According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $2,200, compared to a $1,500 one-bedroom median for Fort Lauderdale as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a downtown rental look these days—and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

520 S.E. Fifth Ave., #3705

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 520 S.E. Fifth Ave., #3705, is listed for $1,700/month for its 808 square feet of space.

In the unit, look for a balcony, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and high ceilings. Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a billiard room. Pet owners, rejoice:cats and dogs are allowed on this property. There is no brokers fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

817 S.E. Second Ave.

Here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 817 S.E. Second Ave., which, at 597 square feet, is going for $1,750/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, which comes furnished, you’ll find air conditioning, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. The listing specifies a $500 deposit.

(See the full listing here.)

511 S.E. Fifth Ave., #718

Then there’s this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 511 S.E. Fifth Ave., #718, listed at $1,795/month.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pets are not welcome. The building features a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center and a meditation garden. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the listing here.)

501 S.E. Second St.

Check out this 668-square-foot studio at 501 S.E. Second St., listed at $1,829/month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning and a dishwasher. The building offers a fitness center, swimming pool, elevator and concierge service. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Here’s the listing.)

Yacht Drive

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Yacht Drive, is listed for $1,900/month for its 688 square feet of space.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a business center. The listing specifies a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent and a $600 deposit or a $750 deposit for 24-hour approval.

(See the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.