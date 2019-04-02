  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – While you never hope to be in an emergency situation, Broward County is making it easier to reach out for help.

In addition to the traditional move of calling 911, you can now also text 911 to request police, fire or medical assistance.

Officials advise that it’s always better to call.

However, in a case where speaking on the phone might put you in danger, there is a new option.

The official slogan of the new service is “Call if you can, text only if you can’t.”

The 911 text service is part of a $353 million investment approved by the Broward County Commission.

