LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) — A body was discovered in a canal in Lauderdale Lakes on Tuesday, just one day after another body was found floating in a canal in the same area.

Tuesday morning, the body was discovered in the 2600 block of NW 35th Terrace.

Police on scene tell CBS4 News that there were no obvious signs of trauma but the Medical Examiner is taking the body to determine the cause of death.

Monday, another body was found floating in a canal near the 3900 block of NW 31st Avenue.

That is the same location where a car crashed into the canal around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30.

BSO divers responded to that scene but did not find anyone in the car.

According to BSO, it does not appear that the two bodies are connected but investigators are still looking into it and it’s not known if either body discovered in the canal is connected to the empty car.