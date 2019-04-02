  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Avengers Endgame, Entertainment, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tickets are now on sale for Avengers: Endgame and Marvel launched the early ticket sale with a new trailer for the highly anticipated movie.

The special preview is packed with new footage, including Captain America and Iron Man, plus the rest of the surviving superheros preparing to battle Thanos once again.

It starts with the gang planning their revenge. “If we do this, we’d be going in short-handed,” Bruce Banner warns, with Rhodes replying: “Yeah, you mean, because he killed all our friends?”

Saving the universe from Thanos is a big job, which might explain why “Avengers: Endgame” promises to be a very long sit. (Source: Disney/Marvel Studios)

When you go see “Avengers: Endgame,” you might not want to get that extra-large soda. The run time for the superhero epic is 3 hours and 2 minutes so plan your bathroom breaks.

“Avengers: Endgame” opens April 26.

It’s again directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously directed “Infinity War” and Marvel’s two “Captain America” sequels.

