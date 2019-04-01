



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The search is on for a man accused of killing his wife and daughter in Miami Gardens over the weekend.

According to police, Noel Chambers, 57, attacked his wife and daughters at their apartment in 600 block of Northwest 177th Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Arriving officers found one of the victims on the rear porch of the apartment, the other was inside.

Chambers eldest daughter was found outside the apartment suffering from multiple wounds.

Neighbors told CBS4 they stayed by the eldest daughters side to calm her down before she was taken to the hospital.

They tell us the girls’ mother reportedly told Chambers she was leaving him.

Police say Chambers fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Superintendent of Miami-Dade public schools, Alberto Carvalho, posted this message on Twitter:

“Hearing infuriating and devastating reports of the murder of a 10-year-old child during a domestic dispute. This is so holy unnatural and inexcusable. I pray for this child soul and that piece is found after death that this innocent child did not experience in life. #Enough.”

When caught, Chambers will be charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.