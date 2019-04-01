



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami Beach police officers are working to figure out who shot and killed a man in broad daylight.

Neighbors are worried after seeing yellow crime scene tape and the police incident command truck for several hours Sunday.

“We are not safe,” Gean Teinier said.

Investigators got a 911 call about a possible traffic crash. Officers then found the body of a man lying in the middle of NE 12th Avenue near 153rd Street. Police say the man had been shot multiple times.

At least two people who live in the area say they are now looking for a new home.

“We plan on leaving this area and going someplace else,” Teinier said.

Investigators say they found shell casings in the area.

Another neighbor told CBS4 News off camera, he heard about 3 or 4 gunshots in an alley behind his home. Police have not said whether anybody saw what happened. One neighbor says she couldn’t immediately go back home because of this scene.

“I was trying to get inside my house but I couldn’t get inside. The police had to escort me to my house,” Marlouse Mocombe said.

That neighbor and her mother were not home when police first arrived. They told us there have been other crime scenes in the area before but nothing feet away from them.

“Somebody is like dead over there and that’s surprising,” Mocombe said.

Police have not released the name of the man who died.

