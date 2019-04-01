  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Police are looking for two people involved in an armed robbery at a gas station over the weekend.

It happened Saturday night in the parking lot of a Chevron gas station on Pines Boulevard and 158th Avenue.

According to police, a man looking to sell some electronics set up meeting in the parking lot using social media.

When the man arrived, his would-be buyer attacked him and fired several shots at him and a woman. Neither one was hit by the gunfire.

The gunman then hopped in a waiting vehicle and it sped off.

The man was then taken to the hospital to treated for injuries he had sustained in the attack.

