MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A wedding ceremony that has gone viral is something that you’d see only in Florida.

A couple tied the knot in the bed of a pickup truck, but that’s only the beginning of this out-of-the-ordinary nuptial tale.

The bride’s wedding dress was nothing more than a white bikini and a matching veil. The groom wore denim overalls, naturally without a shirt underneath.

After saying “I do” to the sounds of motors revving in the background, the groom scooped up his new bride, carried her over to a big patch of mud (they were, after all, being married in a place called Redneck Mud Park), and proceeded to drop her right into the mud.

Soon after, the groom joined her in the mud and planted a big wet kiss on his wife.

Photos of the ceremony posted on Facebook have been shared more than 120,000 times as of this writing.