Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Federal Bureau of Investigation agents say they have arrested the man accused of robbing two South Florida banks in one day.
Authorities said 25-year-old Davion Clark is in federal custody and is facing federal charges related to the bank robberies.
Police say the robberies happened last week. First, a TD Bank in Miami Lakes, followed by a robbery at a Chase Bank in Miami later that afternoon.
Clark was captured by bank surveillance cameras wearing a hoodie, authorities said.
The FBI says Clark was arrested Friday night in Miami Gardens.