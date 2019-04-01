Filed Under:Bank Robberies, Bank Robbery Suspect, FBI, Local TV, Miami News, South Florida Banks

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Federal Bureau of Investigation agents say they have arrested the man accused of robbing two South Florida banks in one day.

Authorities said 25-year-old Davion Clark is in federal custody and is facing federal charges related to the bank robberies.

Police say the robberies happened last week. First, a TD Bank in Miami Lakes, followed by a robbery at a Chase Bank in Miami later that afternoon.

Clark was captured by bank surveillance cameras wearing a hoodie, authorities said.

The FBI says Clark was arrested Friday night in Miami Gardens.

