MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police in the Bahamas say a crane fell on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship.

The ship was docked at the Grand Bahamas ship yard at the time of the accident.

Video of the aftermath that was posted on social media shows the crane resting on top of the Oasis of the Seas.

The ship was not in service and no passengers were on board.

It is still unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the crane to fall.