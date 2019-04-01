



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A technical outage caused a number of flight delays at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International and other airports across the country.

Some of the airlines affected were American Airlines, Delta, Southwest, and JetBlue.

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said the issue involved a third-party vendor that provides weight and balance software which airlines use to determine flight plans and make fuel calculations, among other purposes.

The spokesman, Greg Martin, said the outage was “short-lived” and delays should be “minimal.”

In response to the delays, Delta issued the following statement.

“A brief third-party technology issue that prevented some Delta Connection flights from being dispatched on time this morning has been resolved. No cancellations are expected due to the issue and our teams are working to resolve some resulting delays. We apologize to customers for any inconvenience.”

-Delta Airlines

Southwest said in a statement that they “issued a ground stop” as a result of technical issues “involving a vendor that provides aircraft weight and balance data.” The ground stop was lifted 40 minutes later, according to the airline.

