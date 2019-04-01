



Got a hankering for empanadas?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top empanada spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Clos Bistro & Cafe

Photo: Al P./Yelp

Topping the list is CLOS Bistro & Cafe. Located at 100 S. Biscayne Blvd. The Argentine spot, which offers empanadas and more, is the highest rated empanada spot in Miami, boasting four stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sur

Photo: jimmy m./Yelp

Next up is the Little Haiti’s SUR, situated at 5929 N.W. Second Ave. With five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score empanadas, sandwiches and salads has proven to be a local favorite.

3. ARTPIE

Photo: lauren g./Yelp

The Little Haiti’s ARTPIE, located at 6732 N.E. 4th Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers hot beverages, empanadas and more, 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews.

4. Giorgio Cafe

Photo: stephany z./Yelp

Giorgio Cafe, an Italian and Argentine spot that offers empanadas and more in Coral Way, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2296 Coral Way to see for yourself.

