



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands danced on day two of Ultra Music Festival on Virginia Key.

People from across the nation and around the world spent big bucks to see electronic dance music producers and DJs.

There was also an appearance from NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

However, for some near the festival’s new home, it’s a headache.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez addressed their concerns.

“They are going to lower the volume, the bass in particular. Not only for residents on Key Biscayne, but in Brickell, and Coconut Grove,” Suarez said.

Mayor Suarez also flew over the festival Saturday.

“We have for the first time what is similar to an emergency operations center, what we have during a hurricane,” Suarez said.

Officials worked with Ultra organizers hoping to solve problems from day one.

Miami firefighters are still investigating the cause of a small tree fire.

Also, CBS4 News learned from organizers, police were forced to shut-down Rickenbacker Causeway to cars for some time after day one ended.

“The crowds actually started leaving a little earlier than we were anticipating and did not have the buses ready and prepared and lined up.” Ultra Chief of Security Ray Martinez said.

Crowds of people walked back to the mainland because of the slow shuttle service.

“We walked the bridge and went into the center of Miami. It was terrible,” New York City resident Mike Lord said.

Saturday buses lined up at 9:30 p.m.

Organizers say they have more than 200 of them for the 55,000 attendees since parking isn’t allowed and ride sharing services can’t pick up anyone on the island.

As for drivers on Virginia Key and surrounding areas, Miami police say be patient.

“Listen to all commands and directives provided by police officers and Ultra representatives,” Miami Police Spokesperson Kiara Delva said.

The first day of Ultra, the mayor says 18 people were arrested and Miami firefighters say they responded to about 100 calls.