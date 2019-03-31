  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A 67-year-old man is recovering after he was shot and then robbed in Pompano Beach.

Deputies say the man had just used an ATM when he was attacked near South Pompano Parkway and West Atlantic Boulevard.

One man who was at a nearby McDonalds said he was the victim after he was shot and tried to help.

“The guy just goes up the door and says he got shot,” the man said. “So I just called 911.”

The victim was taken to Broward Health North and is expected to be OK.

Deputies say they are looking for a man who may be behind the attack.

He’s described to be about six feet tall and appears to have a bald head and beard.

