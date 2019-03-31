  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMFour Sides of the Story: UMBC vs UVA: Bracket Busted
    1:00 PMRoad to the Final Four
    2:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    4:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Death Investigation, Domestic Violence, Local TV, Miami Gardens, Miami Gardens Police, Miami News


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a double homicide in Miami Gardens.

57-year-old Noel Chambers is being sought by police in connection to the killings.

According to authorities, Miami Gardens PD responded to a call of an assault at an apartment complex on the 600 block of Northwest 177th Street.

57-year-old Noel Chambers is being sought by police in connection to the killings. (Source: Miami Gardens Police)

The incident took place around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say upon arrival, officers found two female victims deceased on scene.

One of the victims was on the rear porch of an apartment and the other was inside.

A third victim was found outside the apartment suffering from multiple wounds.

She was treated on scene by Miami Fire Rescue and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She remains in critical but stable condition.

After investigating, police say Chambers was involved in an altercation with his wife. That resulted in Chambers assaulting his wife and two daughters, according to police.

Police say Chambers fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Miami Gardens Police is searching for Chambers, who is being charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-1710 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s