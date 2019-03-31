



MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a double homicide in Miami Gardens.

57-year-old Noel Chambers is being sought by police in connection to the killings.

According to authorities, Miami Gardens PD responded to a call of an assault at an apartment complex on the 600 block of Northwest 177th Street.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say upon arrival, officers found two female victims deceased on scene.

One of the victims was on the rear porch of an apartment and the other was inside.

A third victim was found outside the apartment suffering from multiple wounds.

She was treated on scene by Miami Fire Rescue and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She remains in critical but stable condition.

After investigating, police say Chambers was involved in an altercation with his wife. That resulted in Chambers assaulting his wife and two daughters, according to police.

Police say Chambers fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Miami Gardens Police is searching for Chambers, who is being charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-1710 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.