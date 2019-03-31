



This week on Focus on South Florida, we focus on the work of the Hope Foundation for Women and Children of Bangladesh.

The Miami-based non-profit organization provides life-saving care to vulnerable women and children, including the Rohingya refugees, struggling to survive in camps in Bangladesh.

They are a predominantly Muslim minority group who have lived in Myanmar for hundreds of years, but are denied citizenship by Myanmar’s government and have been targeted in a campaign of violence since 2017.

GUEST: Dr. Iftikher Mahmood/Founder, HOPE Foundation