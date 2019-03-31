  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Rudabeh Shahbazi
Filed Under:CBS Miami, Focus On South Florida, Hope Foundation for Women and Children of Bangladesh, Local TV, Muslim, Myanmar, Rudabeh Shahbazi


This week on Focus on South Florida, we focus on the work of the Hope Foundation for Women and Children of Bangladesh.

The Miami-based non-profit organization provides life-saving care to vulnerable women and children, including the Rohingya refugees, struggling to survive in camps in Bangladesh.

They are a predominantly Muslim minority group who have lived in Myanmar for hundreds of years, but are denied citizenship by Myanmar’s government and have been targeted in a campaign of violence since 2017.

GUEST: Dr. Iftikher Mahmood/Founder, HOPE Foundation

Rudabeh Shahbazi

