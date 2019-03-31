



It’s been more than a year after Hurricane Maria decimated Puerto Rico.

In the time since, President Donald Trump has declared himself the savior of the island, falsely stating how much aide he has given to Puerto Rico while also attacking the Governor for not spending the money properly.

Governor Rosello sits down with Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede to get his reaction, as well as discuss statehood for Puerto Rico.

Guest: Puerto Rico Goveronor Ricardo Rosello