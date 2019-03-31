



This week on Facing South Florida, host Jim DeFede speaks to one of the candidates running for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Miramar mayor Wayne Messam kicked off his campaign last week.

The local mayor is jumping right into the crowded Democratic field for President.

Messam joins DeFede to discuss the issues he’ll run on and why he thinks he can win.

Guest: Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam