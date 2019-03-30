



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A new and hip eatery in Fort Lauderdale is serving up modern Mexican cuisine with a side of rooftop city views.

Boasting two floors, Bar Rita is a dream realized for Executive Chef and partner Andrew Balick who is also head chef of Tap 42 restaurants.

Guests will have an eyeful of the creative and artsy touches at this high energy restaurant that’s fast becoming a hotspot for foodies and partiers alike.

They’re also getting praise for their handcrafted creative cocktails. Lisa Petrillo takes us to the bar at Bar Rita, for today’s Digital Bite, where it’s all about The Mexican Margarita!

Bar Rita’s Mexican Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounce tequila 1 ounce of triple sec 1/2 ounce infused agave 2 Dashes each of orange bitters and chocolate bitters



Instructions: