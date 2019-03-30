  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMPaid Program
    2:00 PMeSports: The Price of the Grind
    2:30 PMFour Sides of the Story: Holy Loyola!
    3:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    5:00 PMWhacked-Out Sports
    View All Programs
By Lisa Petrillo
Filed Under:Bar Rita, Digital Bite, Lisa Petrillo, Local TV, Miami News


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A new and hip eatery in Fort Lauderdale is serving up modern Mexican cuisine with a side of rooftop city views.

Boasting two floors, Bar Rita is a dream realized for Executive Chef and partner Andrew Balick who is also head chef of Tap 42 restaurants.

Guests will have an eyeful of the creative and artsy touches at this high energy restaurant that’s fast becoming a hotspot for foodies and partiers alike.

Bar Rita’s Mexican Old Fashioned (Source: CBS4)

They’re also getting praise for their handcrafted creative cocktails. Lisa Petrillo takes us to the bar at Bar Rita, for today’s Digital Bite, where it’s all about The Mexican Margarita!

Bar Rita’s Mexican Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

    • 1 1/2 ounce tequila
    • 1 ounce of triple sec
    • 1/2 ounce infused agave
    • 2 Dashes each of orange bitters and chocolate bitters

Instructions:

    • Pour all the ingredients into a tall glass, top it off with ice, and stir well.
    • Take another glass and dip the rim into a mixture of espresso, salt, and sugar.
    • Strain the original glass into that rimmed glass and top with fresh ice.
    • Garnish with fresh cut orange
    • Enjoy!

Lisa Petrillo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s