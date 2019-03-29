



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fabiana Rosales was all smiles as she met local elected officials at Miami-Dade County Hall.

But when everyone sat down for a round table discussion about the crisis in Venezuela and the tone turned serious.

As the wife of Venezuela’s interim president Juan Guaidó described living conditions under the regime of Nicolas Maduro, who continues holding on to power despite pressure from the U.S. and 50 other countries to step down.

With severe shortages of food and medicine, Rosales said Venezuelan children are suffering the most.

“Being here in Miami as a representative of all the mothers in Venezuela, all I want to ask in their name is for the massacre of our children to stop,” said Rosales.

At only 26 years of age, Rosales has emerged as a potent force in Venezuela’s opposition to the Maduro regime.

“I always talk about humanity because I feel the world has lost many values that are important to humanity. We want to restore those values in Venezuela,” said Rosales.

Rosales met earlier this week at the White House with President Donald Trump and his advisors in the oval office.

She also met separately with Vice President Mike Pence and with members of the South Florida congressional delegation.

At County Hall, she was given a key to the county from Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who said he understands the suffering of the Venezuelan people.

The First Lady of Venezuela @FabiiRosalesFabiana visited with us today. She has taken on the role with strength and grace, as she offers support to her husband, President Juan Guaido, and her country. Here is some video footage of our visit. https://t.co/NMhukPn3Tu — Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) March 29, 2019

“I’m very familiar with the plight of the Venezuelan people. I was born in Cuba and came here when I was six, so I understand what totalitarianism is, I know about dictatorships and what socialism means,” said Mayor Gimenez.

“The humanitarian crisis is giving us more strength to keep going. I want to thank the mayor and his office for the all the support they have offered us.”

Rosales is hosting a drive for humanitarian aid on Saturday in Doral.

