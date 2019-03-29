



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s the weekend that some people have been looking forward to and others have been dreading.

The Ultra Music Festival kicks off Friday but instead of heading to Bayfront Park, thousands of people will be descending on Virginia Key.

The city spent millions of dollars to make the new venue happen. That includes studies on everything from the noise level to how it will affect homes and residents all the way into Brickell.

There are fences to cut off access to beach areas to protects sensitive wetlands and marine life.

This year plastic straws are banned and there’s no parking at the event. The city is hoping some 230 buses they’re using will make traffic more manageable, meantime the mayor says there will be a huge law enforcement presence.

This is the 21st year of the biggest electronic dance music festival in the country. Organizers say the new venue will permit an extended operating time until 2 a.m. They say fans will experience in-tandem staging at both Virginia Key Beach Park and Miami Marine Stadium.

Tickets for the event run from $399 for general admission for the three days to $1,499.95 for a VIP ticket.

More than 150 thousand people expected to flood the island over the 3 day weekend.

If you are going, here is what you will be allowed to bring:

ACCEPTABLE

Hydration packs that are not backpacks (empty upon entry)

Bags made of clear plastic, clear vinyl, or clear PVC (not exceeding 13”x17”)

One-gallon clear, plastic zip-top bag

Fanny packs

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap is allowed

Cell phones

Sunglasses and hats

Illuminated or glowing jewelry or costumes

Sealed packs of cigarettes upon entry

Non-professional cameras

Action cameras, such as GoPro’s

Regarding action cameras – yes to strap headwear or non-extendable handles

Earplugs

Flags and banners (no corporate or company branding; no hard poles)

Powdered make-up

Feminine products (sealed upon entry)

Prescription medication (you must have the prescription/label in your name with you)

NOT ALLOWED

No illegal or illicit substances, drugs, or drug paraphernalia

No weapons of any kind including, but not limited to, pocket knives and self-defense sprays

No flammable items or liquids including aerosols and fireworks

No markers, pens or spray paint

No backpacks, purses, or bags allowed except bags made of clear plastic, clear vinyl, or clear PVC not exceeding 13”x17”

No stuffed animals

No facial masks

No outside food or beverage including alcohol

No bottles, cans, canteens, flasks, or coolers

No opened over-the-counter medication or eye drops

No opened packs of cigarettes or tampons

No pacifiers or glow sticks

No balloons, balls, inflatable balls, frisbees or flying disks

No umbrellas, chairs, blankets, sleeping bags or tents

No bicycles, skateboards, hover-boards, scooters, or personal motorized vehicles

No drones or unmanned aerial vehicles

No animals except for service animals assisting an individual with a disability. “Comfort,” “therapy” or “emotional support” animals do not meet the definition of a service animal and are not permitted entry to the Event.

No large chains, chained wallets or spiked jewelry

No laser pens, laser pointers, or similar focused light devices

No water guns, squirt guns, spray bottles or misters

No musical instruments, noisemakers or air horns

No professional cameras, flash cameras or video and audio recording equipment, or camera poles

No poles, sticks, or “totems”

No confetti, streamers or loose glitter (wearable cosmetics are acceptable)

Additional items may be prohibited at the discretion of law enforcement or security officials.

Click here for more information about the event.

