



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for two people who were caught on camera using a cloned credit card number belonging to a Miami police assistant chief.

Manuel Morales said on February 5th he received notification via text that there were suspicious charges on his Visa credit card at 3301 Coral Way. Morales didn’t make the purchases and said the card was in his possession the whole time.

“We are well aware that we are not immune to being victims just because we wear the badge. I mean if we do feel a level of empathy with the victims and the community we serve because most of us have been victims at one point or another. Unfortunately, we have seen this trend of economic crimes exponentially grow over the last few years,” said Morales.

Surveillance video from the Bed, Bath, & Beyond at the plaza shows a man and woman who made the purchase with a copy of Morales’ card. A few minutes later they used it to make a purchase a the PetSmart next door.

Police have not said how much was charged on the copy cat card.