  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    9:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    12:00 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    12:35 AMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Credit Card Fraud, Local TV, Miami, Miami News


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for two people who were caught on camera using a cloned credit card number belonging to a Miami police assistant chief.

Manuel Morales said on February 5th he received notification via text that there were suspicious charges on his Visa credit card at 3301 Coral Way. Morales didn’t make the purchases and said the card was in his possession the whole time.

“We are well aware that we are not immune to being victims just because we wear the badge. I mean if we do feel a level of empathy with the victims and the community we serve because most of us have been victims at one point or another. Unfortunately, we have seen this trend of economic crimes exponentially grow over the last few years,” said Morales.

Surveillance video from the Bed, Bath, & Beyond at the plaza shows a man and woman who made the purchase with a copy of Morales’ card. A few minutes later they used it to make a purchase a the PetSmart next door.

Police have not said how much was charged on the copy cat card.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s