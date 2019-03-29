  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami)


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for two people who were caught on camera using a cloned credit card number belonging to a Miami police assistant chief.

Manuel Morales said on February 5th he received notification via text that there were suspicious charges on his Visa credit card at 3301 Coral Way. Morales didn’t make the purchases and said the card was in his possession the whole time.

Surveillance video from the Bed, Bath, & Beyond at the plaza shows a man and woman who made the purchase with a copy of Morales’ card. A few minutes later they used it to make a purchase a the PetSmart next door.

Police have not said how much was charged on the copy cat card.

