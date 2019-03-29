



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for all of Hendricks Isle.

Ft. Lauderdale officials the alert was issued as crews complete emergency repairs to a 6-inch water main at 92 Hendricks Isle.

This “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will remain in effect until bacteriological surveys show that the water is safe to drink.

Residents are advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

If you have questions, please call the 24-Hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.