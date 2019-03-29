



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Friday was not a normal school day for students at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, as one-third of their teachers took sick or personal days.

Forty-four educators at the private Fort Lauderdale Catholic school were protesting an increase in the cost of their health insurance.

According to a career advisor website, a teacher at the school makes between 38,000 and 49,000 a year, so an increase in healthcare costs could bite hard financially.

“I think they are in a tough situation. They want benefits and don’t have much leverage,” said one observer.

Parents did not want to talk about the situation.

Students whose teachers were absent spent class time in the gym.

The students seemed to be zeroed in on the issue facing their teachers.

“The teachers are striking because the health care got too expensive,” said student Adam Jacob.

Teachers plan on not going to school on Fridays until they receive an increase in pay to make up for the increase in health insurance.