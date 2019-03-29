  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Police surrounded a Miami Beach apartment building Friday morning after a man barricaded himself inside one of the units.

Miami Beach police said around 8:30 a.m., they received a call about a disturbance at the apartment building in the 7300 block of Harding Avenue. When officers arrived, they attempted to make contact with the man, they say he went into his apartment and refused to come out.

Police believe he’s armed with a knife.

Members of the SWAT team were called in as a negotiator attempted to make contact with the man and convince him to surrender.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

