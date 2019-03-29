



JUPITER (CBSMiami) – The manager of a spa where several high profile businessmen, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, were arrested as a part of a prostitution sting has had her bond lowered.

During a hearing, a Palm Beach Country judge reduced Lei Wang’s bond from $256-thousand to $75-thousand

Wang was arrested last month in connection to the sting. She faces charges that range from solicitation to procuring others to commit prostitution.

Meanwhile, Kraft’s attorneys are still working to try and block prosecutors from using video police say shows him engaging in paid sex acts.

His lawyers have filed court documents which challenging the warrant that allowed Jupiter police officers to hide video cameras inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa. They claim the video surveillance was unnecessary and the police did not exhaust less-invasive means of investigating the spa.