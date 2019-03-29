



MIAMI (CBSMiami) -— New surveillance tape shows the chilling moments before, during and after a gunman takes the lives of a couple at a Southwest Miami-Dade gas station.

The tape was obtained exclusively by CBS4’s Peter D’Oench on the same day that the suspect—-44-year-old Oscar Blanco—-came before a judge in bond court charged with 2 counts of 2nd-degree murder with a weapon in the deaths of 44-year-old Roxana Llorens and 55-year-old Randall Browning.

Lorens and Browning were both inside the car when the shots were fired. Llorens was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center which is right next to the gas station and she died soon after that. Browning was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an ongoing family dispute that Blanco was having with Llorens.

In the tape, you see the victims’ white BMW pulling up to the station and then the suspect’s white Ford F-150 Truck pulls up alongside it as if they had arranged to meet at the station.

Suddenly, you see the suspect look out the driver’s side window and shots are fired. Evidence markers at the scene indicated at least a half dozen shots were fired. The suspect drives a few yards away.

Then there is a sinister image. You see the suspect with a high-powered rifle. He gets out of the truck with it. Then you see him waving at other people to get away.

Neighbors told D’Oench they would never forget what happened and what they heard.

Grace Mbuyi said “It sounded like bang, bang, bang, bang. It was horrifying. I ran into my uncle’s room. I never thought I’d ever heard something like that.”

Mabilin Beltran said “It was like plow plow plow plow so many. We are living in tough times. People are taking justice into their own hands. I don’t think there is a reason to kill other people. It was really scary especially for the first time because of what we are living in. This is supposed to be a safe country. I love this country but people are getting out of control with guns.”

A check of records shows that other than some traffic infractions, Blanco was arrested before for carrying a concealed weapon but was acquitted on that charge and was also accused of obstructing police but that was dismissed.

Surveillance tape captures him darting in towards the gas station. This is when police say he tells the clerk to call police. He would later reportedly tell police that there was no reason for him to say anything because “everything” was captured on videotape.

The tape shows the suspect running out of the station. Off camera, he goes to his truck and places the rifle on the driver’s seat.

He returns to the station and appears to wait patiently for police to arrive. They arrive within minutes and Blanco is taken in to custody.