



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Dear Evan Hansen is a breathtaking musical that explores the all-too-common and current issues of mental health, social media and the pressures of being a teenager in the 21st century.

At the Broward Center for the Performing Arts touring production, Ben Levi Ross plays Evan Hansen, a sweet, awkwardly shy high school senior who just wants be noticed.

“Evan Hansen is someone who struggles with anxiety and feeling like he isn’t seen by his peers, his mother works all the time, and I think Evan is in all of us. It sounds cliché but we have a little Evan Hansen in all of us. That feeling of being an outside,” Ben said

The show deals with the heart-wrenching topic of teen suicide.

While trying to help grieving parents, Evan finds himself caught up in a web of lies. Although it’s highly emotional, the musical has a positive message for all.

“I think this show is going to be an extraordinary night of theater for audiences of all ages, all races, all sexualities. Whatever it is you will be able to relate to it. If not all, than one, because it’s written with such depth,” he said.

Miami native Stephen Christopher Anthony alternates the role of Evan in this touring production.

He went to New World School of the Arts and is very aware of the timeliness of this storyline, with the recent teen suicides.

“Oh, absolutely it’s not very often as an actor you get to do something that feels like we’re making a difference, like we’re helping people,” Stephen said.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo told Stephen she came away thinking it should be a curriculum in every high school to see it.

“Absolutely,” he said “My mom’s been an educator for 20 years and that’s the first thing she said. It should be mandatory.”

Within its multiple Tony Awards wins in 2017, the play took home Best Musical, with a score you’ll want to listen to again and again.

“I think they are going to be laughing, crying and bopping their heads to the spectacular music. It’s going to be an incredible night for you,” Ben said.

Dear Evan Hansen is on at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts now through April 7.