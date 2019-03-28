  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people are dead after a shooting at southwest Miami-Dade gas station.

It happened just after midnight at a Chevron on Bird Road at SW 117th Avenue.

When Miami-Dade police arrived, they found two people who had been shot inside a BMW. The male in the car was pronounced dead on the scene. A female was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center, which is right next door to the gas station, where she died.

Three vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police have detained one person.

