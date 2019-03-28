  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A large tree fell on an occupied car in Miami Thursday afternoon.

A large tree fell on an occupied car in Miami. (Source: CBS4)

Three people suffered minor injuries, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

The tree fell in the area of Northwest 31st Street and 18th Avenue.

Police are also on the scene.

Traffic has been blocked off going all directions in the area of the fall, on both 31st Street and 18th Avenue.

Public Works are heading to the location to remove the tree.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information is made available.

