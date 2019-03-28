



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After high school graduation, many people go off and begin their new lives and some never look back.

That’s not the case for a group of women who graduated high school back in 1954.

They’re the Edison High Over The Hill Club.

The group meets every year, with their yearbooks, to reminisce about their high school days.

Thursday marked 65 years since graduation from Miami Edison Senior High.

While taking the time every year for the past 65 years to get together, this may have been the group’s last time due to illness and aging.