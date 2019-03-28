



ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – No more lighting up inside the parks if you visit the House of the Mouse in Florida and California.

The Walt Disney Company announced Thursday that they are eliminating smoking areas in their US theme and water parks as of May 1st.

The company said in a statement that smoking also won’t be allowed at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex or Downtown Disney in California.

Smoking areas will be available outside the parks and those entertainment areas. Disney Springs in Florida and the company’s hotels also will have smoking areas.

The smoking policy was part of several rule changes the company is making at its parks.

Loose or dry ice won’t be permitted for coolers or cooler bags. Disney is also banning oversized strollers and stroller wagons. Starting May 1st, Disney will only allow strollers 31 inches wide and 52 inches long into the parks.

