



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fabiana Rosales came to the oval office with a plea for President Donald Trump and his top advisors.

The wife of Juan Guaidó, recognized as president by the US and about 50 other countries, said Venezuela is in desperate shape.

“The hospitals had no power during recent outages and it cost the lives of innocent people who are paying the price of living under a terrible dictatorship,” said Rosales.

“Venezuela is a country of tremendous potential. People are starving and what is happening there is unfathomable,” Trump said.

The president was asked about Russia’s influence over Venezuela amid reports that Russian military planes carrying dozens of troops had landed in Caracas last week.

A Russian senator called it normal.

“We have relations with Venezuela and we send planes just like the US sends planes all over the world,” said Konstantin Kosachev.

Asked about the Russia connection the president was quick to respond.

“Russia has to get out, okay what’s your next question?”

Rosales also met with Vice President Mike Pence, who has been at the forefront of the administration policy on Venezuela.

He also called on Russia to end its support for the regime of Nicolas Maduro, and said the Russian military help is an unwelcome provocation.

“We call on Russia today to cease all support of the Maduro regime and stand with Juan Guaidó, stand with nations across this hemisphere and across the world until freedom is restored.”

Meanwhile, Juan Guaidó, announced that on April 6 they will conduct a simulation of ‘Operation Libertad'(Operation Liberty), a strategy cataloged by the politician as “The maximum pressure phase, which will allow the cessation of the usurpation of power in the country.”

Guaidó has called for another massive protest for this Saturday throughout Venezuela.

He said that the purpose of the protest will be to reject the electric blackout that has affected Venezuela since Monday and to demand the cessation of the usurpation of Maduro.